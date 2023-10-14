Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included an unbeaten clash at Lansing Sexton with the CAAC White on the line.
Game of the Week: Portland 41, Lansing Sexton 0
Final: Olivet 21, Lansing Catholic 14
Final: East Lansing 42, Holt 7
Final: DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 14
Final: Mason 30, Walled Lake Western 7
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Saranac 8
Final: Fowler 49, Laingsburg 0
Final: Lakewood 18, Perry 7
Final: Napoleon 40, East Jackson 0
Final: Grass Lake 32, Leslie 6
Other area scores:
Addison 84, Springport 26
Grand Ledge 49, Okemos 0
Williamston 33, Sparta 17
Portland St. Pat’s 48, Byron 6
Clinton 36, Hillsdale 0
Gaylord 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21
Fowlerville 21, Adrian 14
Charlotte 56, Eaton Rapids 6
Bath 46, Dansville 18
Haslett 16, Waverly 8
Ionia 16, St. Johns 2
Maple Valley 54, Bangor 6
Ovid-Elsie 34. Mt. Morris 6
Stockbridge 26, Whitemore Lake 22
Carson City-Crystal 60, Breckenridge 20
Fulton 58, Farwell 12
Morrice 52, Vestaburg 0
Potterville 48, Genesee 0
Hastings 51, Jackson Northwest 14
Jonesville 32, Homer 18
Michigan Center 42, Manchester 27
Parma Western 56, Marshall 7
Brooklyn Columbia Central 41, Hanover-Horton 26
Belding 49, Jackson 0
Wyoming Godwin Heights 25, Lansing Eastern 6
