Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Highlights and Scores

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
WILX Friday Night Frenzy(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included an unbeaten clash at Lansing Sexton with the CAAC White on the line.

Game of the Week: Portland 41, Lansing Sexton 0

Final: Olivet 21, Lansing Catholic 14

Final: East Lansing 42, Holt 7

Final: DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 14

Final: Mason 30, Walled Lake Western 7

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Saranac 8

Final: Fowler 49, Laingsburg 0

Final: Lakewood 18, Perry 7

Final: Napoleon 40, East Jackson 0

Final: Grass Lake 32, Leslie 6

Other area scores:

Addison 84, Springport 26

Grand Ledge 49, Okemos 0

Williamston 33, Sparta 17

Portland St. Pat’s 48, Byron 6

Clinton 36, Hillsdale 0

Gaylord 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Fowlerville 21, Adrian 14

Charlotte 56, Eaton Rapids 6

Bath 46, Dansville 18

Haslett 16, Waverly 8

Ionia 16, St. Johns 2

Maple Valley 54, Bangor 6

Ovid-Elsie 34. Mt. Morris 6

Stockbridge 26, Whitemore Lake 22

Carson City-Crystal 60, Breckenridge 20

Fulton 58, Farwell 12

Morrice 52, Vestaburg 0

Potterville 48, Genesee 0

Hastings 51, Jackson Northwest 14

Jonesville 32, Homer 18

Michigan Center 42, Manchester 27

Parma Western 56, Marshall 7

Brooklyn Columbia Central 41, Hanover-Horton 26

Belding 49, Jackson 0

Wyoming Godwin Heights 25, Lansing Eastern 6

