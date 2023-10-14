Friday Night Frenzy Week 8 Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 8 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at ten mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included an unbeaten clash at Lansing Sexton with the CAAC White on the line.

Game of the Week: Portland 41, Lansing Sexton 0

Portland throttles Lansing Sexton to claim eighth CAAC White crown in nine seasons

Final: Olivet 21, Lansing Catholic 14

Olivet bolsters playoff positioning with win at Lansing Catholic

Final: East Lansing 42, Holt 7

East Lansing wins sixth straight, rolls Holt to clinch share of CAAC Blue

Final: DeWitt 49, Lansing Everett 14

DeWitt handles Everett on the road to move to 5-2

Final: Mason 30, Walled Lake Western 7

Mason sends statement in battle of unbeatens, throttles No. 2 Walled Lake Western

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 40, Saranac 8

Pewamo-Westphalia collects another outright CMAC title, handles Saranac

Final: Fowler 49, Laingsburg 0

Fowler throttles Laingsburg on road to move to 7-1

Final: Lakewood 18, Perry 7

Lakewood notches first win of year, holds off Perry

Final: Napoleon 40, East Jackson 0

Napoloen stays unbeaten, blanks East Jackson

Final: Grass Lake 32, Leslie 6

Grass Lake ends losing slide, handles Leslie at home

Other area scores:

Addison 84, Springport 26

Grand Ledge 49, Okemos 0

Williamston 33, Sparta 17

Portland St. Pat’s 48, Byron 6

Clinton 36, Hillsdale 0

Gaylord 24, Jackson Lumen Christi 21

Fowlerville 21, Adrian 14

Charlotte 56, Eaton Rapids 6

Bath 46, Dansville 18

Haslett 16, Waverly 8

Ionia 16, St. Johns 2

Maple Valley 54, Bangor 6

Ovid-Elsie 34. Mt. Morris 6

Stockbridge 26, Whitemore Lake 22

Carson City-Crystal 60, Breckenridge 20

Fulton 58, Farwell 12

Morrice 52, Vestaburg 0

Potterville 48, Genesee 0

Hastings 51, Jackson Northwest 14

Jonesville 32, Homer 18

Michigan Center 42, Manchester 27

Parma Western 56, Marshall 7

Brooklyn Columbia Central 41, Hanover-Horton 26

Belding 49, Jackson 0

Wyoming Godwin Heights 25, Lansing Eastern 6

