UAW President Shawn Fain to make announcement on negotiations with Big Three automakers

The president of the UAW is expected to address the union Friday in an announcement on Facebook live at 10 a.m.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers Union President Shawn Fain will make an announcement Friday regarding negotiations with the Big Three automakers.

Ford said it has reached its limit on what the company is willing to give in its negotiations with the UAW. Fain said this week that Ford promised a higher offer but failed to follow through. Wednesday, Fain announced workers at Ford’s Louisville, Kentucky plant are going on strike. Nearly nine thousand workers hit the picket lines.

Fain met with Stellantis on Thursday. He is expected to address the union Friday in an announcement on Facebook live at 10 a.m.

