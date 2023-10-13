UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union President Shawn Fain announced Friday that this would be his last scheduled Facebook announcement as the UAW is changing its strategy.

Workers on the picket line in Delta Township are excited Fain is taking on a new strategy, saying it’s important to keep the Big Three on their toes when it comes to plants stopping production.

“I think he’s being unpredictable like he should be,” said Bobby Cotter, a striking worker.

“When you do things unexpectedly, it works better for us that way,” said Barry Webb, another striking worker.

UAW workers continue to walk the picket line—rain or shine. They’re out there fighting for their rights.

“I don’t think we’re just fighting for our brothers and sisters here—we’re fighting for the middle class all total because if we prosper, everybody prospers in the middle class,” said Cotter.

Workers in Lansing have been on strike for weeks.

“I mean, I don’t like being out here in the cold,” said Webb. “I don’t like striking $500 a week. A lot of us have a lot of bills, but like I said, if we’re going to get what we need to get, I’m fine with it.”

Fain said workers remain in a very strong position. On Wednesday, he expanded the strike to a Ford plant in Louisville, Kentucky, calling out over 8,000 workers. He warns the Big Three he’s not afraid to take out more plants.

“Taking out Kentucky Truck sent a very clear message not only to Ford but to GM and Stellantis, as well,” said Fain. “Don’t you dare slow walk us or lowball us.”

General Motors said it continues to work towards finding solutions to address outstanding issues like pay, benefits and working conditions. Ford said Wednesday’s decision to expand the strike was irresponsible, and their current offer to the UAW is the best they can do without jeopardizing the company’s well-being.

“You know who’s reached their limit, the tens of thousands of Ford workers with no retirement security,” said Fain.

Michigan State University (MSU) professor Steven Melnyk said Fain is putting all his bets on additional strikes with little to no notice. He is hoping it will push the Big Three to speed up negotiations.

“You don’t know where it’s going to go next, nor do you know when it’s going to go next, so essentially, it’s a situation where you’re trying to guess what he’s going to do next,” said Melnyk.

Workers, such as Damon Rudolph, said he has high hopes for the outcome of negotiations.

“We just believe we’re going to get a fair contract this time around,” said Rudolph.

“I’m out here for the long haul,” said Cotter.

For now, the workers are waiting to hear whether their efforts will lead to a resolution or more time out of work and out on the picket line.

