UAW announces new strike in Louisville Kentucky

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UAW President Shawn Fain said after a meeting with Ford, the automaker offered the same package they proposed two weeks ago, which led to his decision to call on the Louisville Truck plant to strike.

With the 8,700 workers from that plant alone joining the strike now around 33,700 total union members are on a picket line.

In a statement from Ford, they called the latest strike “Grossly Irresponsible”.

Steven Melnyk a supply chain management professor at Michigan State University said the union is doing a good job managing their approach.

Melnyk said, “You wanna create enough pain for the big three to keep them in negotiations. but you don’t wanna cause so much pain that people react negatively to the union.”

Melnyk says he can see a bigger push from the UAW but he believes the end might be near.

With another announcement from Fain expected early Friday morning, We will see the next steps the union will take to get a deal done with the big three automakers.

