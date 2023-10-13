Strong gusty winds and rain on Friday, and a look at what we’re working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to give you that First Alert because a strong Fall storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10+ desk with an update on when you can expect strong winds and rain. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a breakdown of what’s to come on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 13, 2023

Average High: 62º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1899

Lansing Record Low: 16° 1874

Jackson Record High: 84º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 25º 1987

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.