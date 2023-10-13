Advertise With Us

Strong gusty winds and rain on Friday, and a look at what we’re working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We continue to give you that First Alert because a strong Fall storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10+ desk with an update on when you can expect strong winds and rain. Plus, Taylor Gattoni has a breakdown of what’s to come on Studio 10, First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 13, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 42º
  • Lansing Record High: 83° 1899
  • Lansing Record Low: 16° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 84º 1975
  • Jackson Record Low: 25º 1987

