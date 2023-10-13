Staudt on Sports LIVE: Undefeateds meet for Game of the Week and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Game of the Week features two undefeated teams meeting an hour earlier than the normal kick-off time for high school football. Tim Staudt gives his take on Portland at Sexton plus what the Spartans need to do when they visit Rutgers on Saturday.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.