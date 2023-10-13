Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Undefeateds meet for Game of the Week and more

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Game of the Week features two undefeated teams meeting an hour earlier than the normal kick-off time for high school football. Tim Staudt gives his take on Portland at Sexton plus what the Spartans need to do when they visit Rutgers on Saturday.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church

Latest News

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
Hornets’ Miles Bridges turns himself in after arrest warrant issued over protection order
Highlights from two district quarterfinal games.
October 12, 2023 - MHSAA Boys Soccer District Quarterfinal Highlights
October 12, 2023 - MHSAA Boys Soccer District Quarterfinal Highlights
October 12, 2023 - MHSAA Boys Soccer District Quarterfinal Highlights
football generic
At Least One Area Unbeaten Team After Friday Games