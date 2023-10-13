Schools Rule: Parma students weld framework for human sculpture

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Art class is typically thought to be drawing and painting—Dana Vansumeren’s art class, however, got to try their hand at a different medium.

“He was able to come and teach my students how to fabricate and weld their armatures that they will eventually be doing and creating into clay sculptures in the end,” said Vansumeren.

Jeff Drushal, a Western High School graduate who owns Drushal Fabricating, brought a pop-up trailer to show the students how to bend metal and spot weld. He said the cost is why many have yet to have the chance to try welding.

“The unfortunate thing with the welding portion of doing artwork is that you can’t just go to Michael’s and buy a hundred dollars in brushes and a canvas—you got to invest thousands of dollars,” said Drushal.

Quinn Sickrider, a student in the advanced art program, said learning the new skill was really fun.

“It’s one of the most exciting things I have done in school. It’s the first time I have welded, and at first, I thought it would be really hard to do, but after we did it, it was so easy. It was very fun to do,” said Sickrider.

Vansumeren said the school used to do more with teaching the kids about the trades and having Drushal at the school would help promote it once again.

“In the past years and years ago, we have had opportunities for trades. So now bringing this back kind of gets students acclimated to that,” said Vansumeren.

Now that the skeleton of the students’ sculptures is complete, they can use clay to create a one-of-a-kind art piece they used a new skill to complete.

