Advertise With Us

Red Wings Cancel Red Carpet Walk

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15),...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15), center Oskar Sundqvist (70) and left wing Dominik Kubalik (81) after scoring against the New York Rangers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday they are canceling Saturday’s Red Carpet Hockeytown walk because of expected inclement weather. The Wings open their home schedule Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing their opener at New Jersey Thursday night 4-3. All four restaurants at Little Caesar’s Arena will open at 3pm and ticketed fans can enter the arena at 5pm. Entertainment will be offered inside the arena at those times. All fans attending the game will receive an opening night rally towel.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire

Latest News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals...
Browns Say Watson Will Miss Another Game
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Marcus Bingham, Jr. Home From Israel According to Report
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
Bridges Turns Himself In To Authorities
Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff...
Injuries Will Affect Lions At Tampa Bay