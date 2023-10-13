Red Wings Cancel Red Carpet Walk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday they are canceling Saturday’s Red Carpet Hockeytown walk because of expected inclement weather. The Wings open their home schedule Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing their opener at New Jersey Thursday night 4-3. All four restaurants at Little Caesar’s Arena will open at 3pm and ticketed fans can enter the arena at 5pm. Entertainment will be offered inside the arena at those times. All fans attending the game will receive an opening night rally towel.

