Quilt guild holds ‘Going to Pieces’ show in Ingham County

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County, it was all about quilts!

The Capitol City Quilt Guild held its “Going to Pieces” quilt show at the county fairgrounds Friday morning. More than 200 quilts were on display.

There were also raffles and a silent auction.

“It’s just been a long time. So, we’re great happy to be back at it takes a lot of effort and a lot of organization,” said Lise Dibert, the President of Capitol City Quilt Guild. “We’ve been planning this for two years and and here we are and it’s time, and it’s so great because we’re getting a lot of people.”

The show continues Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

