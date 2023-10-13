Advertise With Us

Quilt guild holds ‘Going to Pieces’ show in Ingham County

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County, it was all about quilts!

The Capitol City Quilt Guild held its “Going to Pieces” quilt show at the county fairgrounds Friday morning. More than 200 quilts were on display.

There were also raffles and a silent auction.

“It’s just been a long time. So, we’re great happy to be back at it takes a lot of effort and a lot of organization,” said Lise Dibert, the President of Capitol City Quilt Guild. “We’ve been planning this for two years and and here we are and it’s time, and it’s so great because we’re getting a lot of people.”

The show continues Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire

Latest News

MSU holds 46th annual Michigan Great Lakes International draft horse show
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
A Day of Terror: Israel-Hamas war escalates, anticipated ground offensive
Community members are honoring the life of 2-year-old Jermaine Jones—the Clinton County toddler...
Family reflects on Clinton County toddler’s loving life, thanks community for support
UAW picketers in Delta Township react to new striking strategy