MSU students hold rally at the Capitol for Palestinian lives lost

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 100 people rallied at the Capitol today in support of Palestinians who are still in the Gaza Strip. Their message was clear, they do not support the violence and killing of innocent people by Hamas and they want to keep things peaceful with an outcome that benefits everyone.

Yasmeen Aqel, the outreach coordinator for Students United for Palestinian Rights (SUPR), says, “We’re here to raise awareness and to support the Palestinian brothers and sister’s that are currently facing the violence and the discrimination right now in the Middle East.”

She says that’s why her and her peers decided to rally Thursday at the State Capitol. She says they didn’t want to stand by and just watch it on tv.

“When I see my family being raised there I just feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can do, except this”, says Aqel.

Speaker after speaker sharing their stories, history, and how they feel about the war.

“I’m also speaking to you as Jew, in the hopes that I can deflect some of the cynical accusations of anti - Semitism that pops up every time someone suggests that a Palestinian is a human being. The Jews should always be on the side of the oppressed and never the oppressor”, says Sam with the Greater Lansing Democrats Socialists of America.

Amaan, a board member with SUPR, says, “The whole world paraded the Ukrainian resistance but as soon as Palestine resisted, we were labeled as terrorists and barbarians. So, I ask you, how many Palestinians have to die for them to have the right to defend themselves?”

The president of SUPR, Samir Levet, leading a moment of silence for those in both Gaza and Israel for a peaceful and safe outcome.

“In recognition of the innocent lives lost we want to take a moment of silence to reflect on this and remember that even though we are fighting for liberation that liberation will not come without cost”, said Levet.

Yasmeen Aqel sending her love and support to the Middle East.

“Allah ma’akum, that’s it, God is with them”, said Aqel.

Many cities and colleges across the country gathered Thursday in support of Palestine with a national day of resistance.

