MSU holds 46th annual Michigan Great Lakes International draft horse show

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 46th annual Michigan Great Lakes International draft horse show is underway at the Michigan State University (MSU) pavilion.

It brings competitors from across the country, and Canada, to show off their horses. During the event, people were able to see hundreds of horses from 30 different states.

“We test our draft horse breeding once a year here. It’s an industry thing. And so we personally see them which gives us an idea of the confirmation a horse,” said Aaron Rice from the Michigan Great Lakes International horse show. “Then we’re going to see them in hitching in cars and then we’re going to see the athleticism of the horse.”

The show ends Sunday. For a list of ticket prices, visit the show’s website.

