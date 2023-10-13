Marcus Bingham, Jr. Home From Israel According to Report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - M Live reported Friday that former Michigan State basketball player Marcus Bingham, Jr., is home safely from Israel. Bingham was to play this season for an Israeli pro team but because of the unrest in the country from last week, the season has been postponed. Bingham missed all of last season because of injury issues. Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone also reports his family has returned to the U. S. safely from Israel this week as well.

