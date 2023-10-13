Advertise With Us

Marcus Bingham, Jr. Home From Israel According to Report

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - M Live reported Friday that former Michigan State basketball player Marcus Bingham, Jr., is home safely from Israel. Bingham was to play this season for an Israeli pro team but because of the unrest in the country from last week, the season has been postponed. Bingham missed all of last season because of injury issues. Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone also reports his family has returned to the U. S. safely from Israel this week as well.

