Livonia man killed in East Lansing motorcycle crash identified

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 19-year-old Livonia man who died in a motorcycle crash in East Lansing Wednesday night was identified by authorities.

According to the East Lansing Police Department, Jack Swamba, 19, was riding southbound on Abbot Road at the intersection of Lake Lansing Road around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The motorcycle struck a car turning left on Lake Lansing Road. Swamba died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

The Detroit Catholic Central Hockey Team wrote on Facebook Thursday there will be a vigil on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the school in honor of Swamba.

