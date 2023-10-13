Leslie community says goodbye to former high school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie community said goodbye to the old Leslie High School Thursday, which is scheduled to be demolished. There was a ceremony for students, parents, teachers, and community members to share memories of the former high school.

Leslie High School’s former Principal, Donald Vickers, said, “An important area here in Leslie, the city of Leslie. This was a school for many, many years, and a lot of people from Leslie graduated, have fond memories of going to school here.”

The school was declared functionally obsolete and is scheduled to be demolished for public safety. More housing will replace the school.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.