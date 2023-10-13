Advertise With Us

Leslie community says goodbye to former high school

The school was declared functionally obsolete and is scheduled to be demolished for public safety.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Leslie community said goodbye to the old Leslie High School Thursday, which is scheduled to be demolished. There was a ceremony for students, parents, teachers, and community members to share memories of the former high school.

Leslie High School’s former Principal, Donald Vickers, said, “An important area here in Leslie, the city of Leslie. This was a school for many, many years, and a lot of people from Leslie graduated, have fond memories of going to school here.”

The school was declared functionally obsolete and is scheduled to be demolished for public safety. More housing will replace the school.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several...
Deputies need help identifying suspected thief in Jackson County
Heavy rainfall is possible Friday night into Saturday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin...
WEATHER EXTRA: Heavy rainfall kicks off the weekend
Ted Lawson, Secretary for Ingham County Democratic Party
Funeral services announced for murdered Lansing political activist
All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.
Delhi Township demonstrates how to avoid kitchen fires