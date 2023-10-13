Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed unleashes family fun all October

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed is back for the 3rd year!

Take a journey down Jack O’ Lantern Lane with 5,000 hand carved pumpkins at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

There are more than 30 different scenes, plus new scenes and themes this year.

Nicole and Rachelle head under the sea to check out some super unique pumpkins you can see at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed!

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed is appropriate for all ages. The attraction is not scary and there are no jump scares of any kind.

Before you enter through Jack O’ Lantern Lane- stop by the barn for pictures, merch, food and drinks.

You can be like Dorothy and and gang all throughout this month at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed! Nicole and Rachelle have your details!

Dogs are allowed at the even on Thursday evenings only.

For more information and to get tickets visit: https://fair.ingham.org/index_halloween.php

