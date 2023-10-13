Advertise With Us

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed unleashes family fun all October

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed is back for the 3rd year!

Take a journey down Jack O’ Lantern Lane with 5,000 hand carved pumpkins at the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

There are more than 30 different scenes, plus new scenes and themes this year.

Nicole and Rachelle head under the sea to check out some super unique pumpkins you can see at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed!

Jack O’ Lanterns Unleashed is appropriate for all ages. The attraction is not scary and there are no jump scares of any kind.

Before you enter through Jack O’ Lantern Lane- stop by the barn for pictures, merch, food and drinks.

You can be like Dorothy and and gang all throughout this month at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed! Nicole and Rachelle have your details!

Dogs are allowed at the even on Thursday evenings only.

For more information and to get tickets visit: https://fair.ingham.org/index_halloween.php

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire

Latest News

Hickory, dickory, that was some trickery. On Friday the 13th, we seemed to have broken our set!...
We Broke From Your Feed
Jacks Unleashed 3
Walk the Yellow Brick Road at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed
Jacks Unleashed 2
Immerse Yourself in Halloween Fun at Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed
Create some meaningful memories around the 517 this weekend. Sarah Pierce from 517living.com...
517 Friday October 13, 2023