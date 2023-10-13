Advertise With Us

Injuries Will Affect Lions At Tampa Bay

Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff...
Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Friday that at least three key players will not play Sunday at Tampa Bay because of injury issues. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive back Brian Branch and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson have all been ruled out. The Lions have a 4-1 record, The Bucs are 3-1 and kick off on Fox is at 4:25pm.

