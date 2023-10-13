Injuries Will Affect Lions At Tampa Bay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced Friday that at least three key players will not play Sunday at Tampa Bay because of injury issues. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive back Brian Branch and offensive lineman Jonah Jackson have all been ruled out. The Lions have a 4-1 record, The Bucs are 3-1 and kick off on Fox is at 4:25pm.

