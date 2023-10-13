Hillsdale County Senior Services holds health fair

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Senior Services hosted its annual health fair Friday for the elderly community.

Organizations that specialize in health insurance, physical therapy and healthcare was there for anyone who had questions. There was also a vaccine clinic available where people could get their updated flu shot.

The health and wellness coordinator at the senior center said that the event was all about the importance of preventive healthcare.

“Our mission is the three-pronged approach about this is keeping people at home, keeps them happy. Happiness is also an important part of keeping people connected. So, that and the health offerings that we have here are,” said Shane Spahr, the health and wellness coordinator.

The event ends at 1 p.m. Friday and is free to the public.

