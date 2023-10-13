Funeral services announced for murdered Lansing political activist

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The funeral services have been announced for 63-year-old Ted Lawson, the man killed in Lansing on Sunday while canvassing votes.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 20 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Another viewing will be on Saturday, October 21 from noon-1 p.m. Following the viewing on Saturday, there will be a funeral service at the David Church.

Lawson leaves behind his granddaughters, Aurora Karr and Cassandra Kent; his daughters, Brittany and Heather Lawson; his brothers, Andy and Bradford Lawson; and his mother, Mary Jo Cordell (Lawson).

Lawson worked as a secretary for the Ingham County Democratic party. He was shot and killed on Jenison Avenue in Lansing on Sunday.

