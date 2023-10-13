Free breast exams in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer. In 2020, there were over 7,000 female cases in Michigan alone.

Given the widespread risk, Sparrow is offering free breast exams out of its mobile clinic on select days in October.

Many people made use of the clinic at their event on Thursday. Tammy Goulding came in with her sister, to get her first breast exam in 15 years.

“because I haven’t had health insurance for a while, and It’s too expensive. Can’t afford it. In fact, I waited anxiously for this day because I wanted to get it done and see what’s going on,” said Goulding.

With a great-grandmother who died of breast cancer and a friend who survived it, she says she drove an hour, all the way from Saginaw, for the free exam.

“I’m glad that I did it, because you know I kinda worry about things like that, and my health, and staying healthy. I want to see my grandkid,” said Goulding.

“There is just so much comfort in knowing. So many of our routine screenings these days are being pushed earlier and earlier, in terms of when we recommend starting them,” said Adam Baginski, a Family Medicine Resident Physician with Sparrow.

If you’re overdue, or if your breast exam inside the mobile clinic comes up as abnormal, they’ll send you inside for a free same-day mammogram.

“They were easy to talk to and I just enjoyed their company,” said Goulding as she laughed, “and you know just laughed with them and joked around with them, they were really nice.”

Full health evaluations can be included with the breast exam, ranging from prescriptions to flu shots. Those working at the clinic say it’s all about accessing those who are in need.

“Who might otherwise really have negative outcomes, just because they didn’t have that access provided,” said Baginski.

“You should come out here and do it, just because. Find that time to do it, just like I did,” said Goulding.

Free, quick, easy, and lifesaving.

Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic is entirely funded by donors and an endowment.

The clinic will host more free breast exams on October 26th, at the Sparrow Ionia Hospital from 1- 4:30 pm. You can find that information and other mobile clinic events, by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.