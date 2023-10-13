Family reflects on Clinton County toddler’s loving life, thanks community for support

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Community members are honoring the life of 2-year-old Jermaine Jones—the Clinton County toddler found dead in Looking Glass River Tuesday afternoon.

The family of baby Jermaine visited his memorial Friday morning, reflecting on the light he brought to their lives.

As people continue to grieve, Jermaine’s grandpa, John Jones, shared more about his short life and what he meant to those who loved him.

“I mean, he was one of the kids who, when you saw him, he just made you feel a lot better. He made you feel happy,” said John.

(Photos provided by family of Jermaine Jones)

A ray of sunshine—taken from Earth far too soon.

With a 5-year-old brother and family that loved him deeply, Jermaine was an energetic toddler who loved joking around with his relatives.

“He was my grandbaby, and he was special. He was just fun all the way around,” said John. “I mean, just fun all the way around, and like I said, he loved going outside. He did. He really did. He loved going outside. We miss him.”

The Township Clerk, Carolyn Brokob, started a memorial fund for Jermaine through a local bank and Facebook.

“The purpose of the fund is to collect resources for the family so that they don’t have to worry about expenses as they’re going through the process of funeral arrangements and living expenses,” said Brokob.

As their grief comes in waves, Jermaine’s grandpa said the community help allowed their family to focus on one another. He said he couldn’t thank everyone enough for the outpouring love and support.

“The community and everybody was just wonderful, just a blessing,” said John. “He was the kind of kid, like I said, once he got to know you, and you knew him, it was just love.”

They remember Jermaine and the things he loved—such as Cheerios, his favorite show, “Blue Bagoo,” and his family.

With the help of Jermaine’s brother’s school, the fund is set up for donation at the Easton Community Bank in Grand Ledge.

For more information, visit the memorial fund’s official Facebook page.

