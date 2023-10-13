Deputies need help identifying suspected thief in Jackson County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies. The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said the subject is suspected of being involved in several larcenies in the 1100 Block of Norvell Road in Grass Lake Township. A grey minivan and or possibly a Honda Odyssey were used in the thefts. Multiple tools were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ebersole at 517-768-7932.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies. (Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)

