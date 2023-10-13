Advertise With Us

Deputies need help identifying suspected thief in Jackson County

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ebersole at 517-768-7932.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies. The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said the subject is suspected of being involved in several larcenies in the 1100 Block of Norvell Road in Grass Lake Township. A grey minivan and or possibly a Honda Odyssey were used in the thefts. Multiple tools were stolen. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ebersole at 517-768-7932.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several...
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies.(Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several...
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies.(Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several...
The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff needs help identifying a suspect involved in several larcenies.(Jackson County Office of the Sheriff)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Heavy rainfall is possible Friday night into Saturday. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin...
WEATHER EXTRA: Heavy rainfall kicks off the weekend
Former Leslie High School to be demolished
Leslie community says goodbye to former high school
Ted Lawson, Secretary for Ingham County Democratic Party
Funeral services announced for murdered Lansing political activist
All it takes is a small amount of oil left in a pan to heat up and quickly become a large fire.
Delhi Township demonstrates how to avoid kitchen fires