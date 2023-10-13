Advertise With Us

Delhi Township demonstrates how to avoid kitchen fires

Firefighters demonstrated what to do and not do if someone finds themselves trying to put out flames while cooking.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Delhi Township Fire Department held an open house Thursday to teach people how to avoid house fires while cooking. Firefighters demonstrated what to do and not do if someone finds themselves trying to put out flames while cooking. Kitchen fires are common and can spread quickly. The best way to avoid kitchen fires is to stay by the stove while cooking. If someone has to leave, they should turn the stove off.

