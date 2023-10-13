Advertise With Us

A Day of Terror: Israel-Hamas war escalates, anticipated ground offensive

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a move that could leave millions of Israeli people in harms way.

‘A Day of Terror’ has been declared by Hamas. The Palestinian militant group told North Gaza residents to evacuate with a ground invasion from Israel expected.

Friday, the Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate. The death toll on both sides is climbing and now, there’s a widely anticipated ground attack coming. MSU Professor of Hebrew language and culture, Yore Kedem, shared his concern for family who remain in the country.

“I’m Israeli. I was born there. I grew up there until I was 26,” said Kedem. He said his family is running from air strikes, trying to stay alive.

“My 96-year-old grandmother is within range of the missiles from Gaza so she has to run to her safe room on a pretty regular basis, every day. I have a sister that lives North of Tel Aviv with her husband and her three kids.”

He called Hamas a terrorist group.

“Murders of children. Capturers of women in their 80s bringing them into Gaza. People that – I’m sorry, I don’t know if this will remain or not – who raped women and took them bleeding into Gaza.”

The United Nations said Israel’s military warned late Thursday night that everyone in Northern Gaza should relocate within 24 hours. A spokesperson for the UN called the move impossible without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Tensions a world away are being felt right here in Mid-Michigan. Both sides showing support for their home.

MSU’s Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Yael Aronoff, said the drama stems from Israel not declaring Palestine an independent state.

“Most Israeli’s yearn for peace and they haven’t had true peace throughout the 75 years – although they’ve – again, not blameless in the terms of mistakes and missed opportunities that they’ve made. But also Palestinians deserve statehood and independence. And Palestinians are suffering in the Gaza strip,” said Aronoff.

“What I’m afraid is going to happen is Israel is going to go into the Gaza strip with a full might of diesel and military to try and rip Hamas from its roots. And Hamas is very dug in, in those areas.”

Israel’s military said that as of Friday, the Hamas attacks and rocket fire has killed more than 1,300 people. At least 27 Americans are known to be among the dead.

