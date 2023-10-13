Community reacts to 15-year-old boy being charged as adult

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15-year-old Lamar Kemp of Lansing was charged with open murder for killing Theodore ‘Ted’ Lawson this past Sunday, October 8.

Kemp’s age is at the center of the debate over how young is too young to face charges that could keep him locked up for the rest of his life.

“But I also intend to hold youthful offenders accountable as adults -- especially when crimes involve gun violence and murder.” Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane making his message clear: you do the crime, you do the time.

Advocates like Michael Lynn said charging minors as adults does more harm than good. “I think there’s some laws, some policies that could change to give them more time with the young man so they don’t have to put him up to adult court where natural life is a penalty for this.”

Lynn is a gun violence prevention, intervention, and support advocate in Lansing. He said Kemp should be charged for fatally shooting the 63-year-old man. Police said Kemp asked Lawson for a dollar before killing him.

Lynn said the juvenile court system needs to be overhauled to give it more time to rehabilitate minors charged with serious crimes.

“I think there’s a lot of rehabilitation that can happen but, I also understand the constraints that Ingham County is under as far as a crime this egregious.”

Dewane said he decided to charge Kemp as an adult because of the seriousness of this latest and previous assaults.

“While Mr. Kemp is 15 years old, the decision to charge him as an adult was made after careful consideration of the nature of this offense and Mr. Kemp’s previous interactions with our court system. We continue to support our community partnerships to reduce and interrupt violent incidents in our community. However when individuals are driving violence and fear in our community, we will continue to utilize the legal system to promote community safety and hold these individuals responsible for their actions and the harm they have caused.”

News 10 asked the prosecutor’s office of Kemp’s previous interactions with their court system. “Generally, the content of a juvenile delinquency court file is not open to the general public. Given this law as well as the fact that Mr. Kemp has an ongoing criminal case, I would not be able to address the specifics of any prior court proceedings that lead to Mr. Kemp’s interactions with our court system,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Matusko.

“Our office did place on the record yesterday that some of his prior petitions did involve assaultive incidents as a basis for the judge to determine Mr. Kemp’s pretrial placement on the homicide case,” said Matusko.

Advocates like Michael Mckissic said he knows what it is like to lose a loved one to gun violence. Mckissic said he lost his son to gun violence eight years ago. But he said with Kemp on the run for a year at 14-years-old, his backstory could play a key role in the decision to shoot and kill a man.

“It makes me so upset to see a kid just throw his life away like that. It just makes me so upset because I know that kid probably had potential. Nobody ever mentored and told him that he can be successful in anything. Nobody probably ever told him that.”

Mckissic said as a community, they failed Kemp. “It brings tears to my eyes to see this. We failed that young man, regardless of what anyone says.”

He said “our responsibility as a community is to give some of these kids an opportunity to succeed. So if they shine, we shine. If their light is out, then our light is out.”

“The conversation should really be what type of environment are we allowing to fester that it came to this point. And this is a warning that we’ve kind of given for a long time, is that, eventually this is going to knock on an unsuspecting person’s door,” said Lynn.

According to Dewane, “it was previously reported that Mr. Lawson was killed while political canvassing. It appears that this is accurate however at this time; it does not appear that the defendant had a motive to commit the homicide that was related to the Mr. Lawson’s political activities or beliefs.

Lamar Kemp’s next court date will be a Probable Cause Conference at 8:30 am on October 20, 2023 at 54A District Court. His preliminary examination is October 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM.

