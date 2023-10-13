UPDATE: Cedar Street reopens following car crash in Delhi Township

UPDATE: Authorities reopened Cedar Street in Delhi Township around 5 a.m. following a car crash. A News 10 crew at the scene saw one woman in an ambulance.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Street is closed between Bond Avenue and Holt Road for a car crash in Delhi Township. A News 10 crew at the scene said there appears to be only one vehicle involved in the crash. A tow truck is on the scene as of 4:45 a.m.

News 10 is working to find out the cause of the crash and if there are any injuries.

Car crashes into median on Cedar St (WILX-TV)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.