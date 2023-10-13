Advertise With Us

UPDATE: Cedar Street reopens following car crash in Delhi Township

Cedar Street closed in Delhi Township for car crash
Cedar Street closed in Delhi Township for car crash(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: Authorities reopened Cedar Street in Delhi Township around 5 a.m. following a car crash. A News 10 crew at the scene saw one woman in an ambulance.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Street is closed between Bond Avenue and Holt Road for a car crash in Delhi Township. A News 10 crew at the scene said there appears to be only one vehicle involved in the crash. A tow truck is on the scene as of 4:45 a.m.

News 10 is working to find out the cause of the crash and if there are any injuries.

Car crashes into median on Cedar St
Car crashes into median on Cedar St(WILX-TV)

