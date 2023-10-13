UPDATE: Cedar Street reopens following car crash in Delhi Township
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UPDATE: Authorities reopened Cedar Street in Delhi Township around 5 a.m. following a car crash. A News 10 crew at the scene saw one woman in an ambulance.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Street is closed between Bond Avenue and Holt Road for a car crash in Delhi Township. A News 10 crew at the scene said there appears to be only one vehicle involved in the crash. A tow truck is on the scene as of 4:45 a.m.
News 10 is working to find out the cause of the crash and if there are any injuries.
