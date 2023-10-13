Advertise With Us

Browns Say Watson Will Miss Another Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to throw past Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Cleveland Browns say starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss a second game in a row because of a right shoulder injury, his throwing shoulder. P. J. Walker has been named to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, who are still unbeaten. Watson also missed the October 1st game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson reportedly has not had a full practice since September 22.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
Holt 7-year-old ran over by school bus after bicycle crash
19-year-old Livonia man dies in East Lansing motorcycle crash
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church
Authorities reopen major road in Lansing following house fire

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek (17) celebrates with left wing Jakub Vrana (15),...
Red Wings Cancel Red Carpet Walk
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Marcus Bingham, Jr. Home From Israel According to Report
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
Bridges Turns Himself In To Authorities
Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff...
Injuries Will Affect Lions At Tampa Bay