Browns Say Watson Will Miss Another Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL Cleveland Browns say starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss a second game in a row because of a right shoulder injury, his throwing shoulder. P. J. Walker has been named to start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, who are still unbeaten. Watson also missed the October 1st game against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson reportedly has not had a full practice since September 22.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.