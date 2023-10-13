Advertise With Us

Bridges Turns Himself In To Authorities

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says it has an unserved warrant for Bridges for a violation of a domestic violence protective order along with an unserved criminal summons for a domestic protective order violation, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. The sheriff’s office said the warrant was issued in January and the criminal summons was issued Wednesday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities Friday in North Carolina. Bridges was charged earlier in the week on an arrest warrant for violation of a domestic violence protection order. Bridges plays for the NBA Charlotte Hornets and has a revised one year contract. The team says it is investigating further. Bridges missed last season because of his legal issues.

