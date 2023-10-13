Bridges Turns Himself In To Authorities

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout Miles Bridges turned himself in to authorities Friday in North Carolina. Bridges was charged earlier in the week on an arrest warrant for violation of a domestic violence protection order. Bridges plays for the NBA Charlotte Hornets and has a revised one year contract. The team says it is investigating further. Bridges missed last season because of his legal issues.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.