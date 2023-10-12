Advertise With Us

Teen faces adult murder charge in slaying of Michigan election canvasser

A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the death of a Michigan election canvasser he is accused of shooting after asking the worker for a dollar
Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with murder in the death of a Michigan election canvasser he is accused of shooting after asking the worker for a dollar.

The teen was arraigned Wednesday in district court in Lansing and ordered held without bond. Court records Thursday did not list a defense attorney for the teen, who The Associated Press is not naming due to his age.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said Theodore Lawson's slaying Sunday does not appear to be connected to his political activities or beliefs. Lawson, 63, was a member of Ingham County’s Board of Canvassers and served as secretary of the county’s Democratic Party.

Lansing police have not released any details around the circumstances of the shooting, but Lansing City Council at-large candidate Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu told the Lansing State Journal that Lawson was knocking on doors for her campaign when he was shot. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Security video in the area recorded Lawson leaving a driveway as three teens were walking on the other side of the street, a police detective wrote in a court affidavit.

One of the three crossed the street toward Lawson before he and Lawson walked out of the camera's view. A short time later a gunshot was heard. The video then recorded the three teens running away.

A juvenile court officer later identified each of the teens in the video. One teen told investigators he saw the 15-year-old shoot Lawson after asking Lawson for a dollar, according to the affidavit.

The other two teens are 15 and 17. A .22-caliber handgun was recovered in the home where the 15-year-old charged with murder was found. He denied being involved in the shooting, the affidavit said.

The 15-year-old who was charged with murder also faces gun charges. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Oct. 20.

Lansing Police Dept. Chief Ellery Sosebee said in a statement that Lawson’s murder was “senseless” and “speaks to the careless mindset of a very small section of our most violent offenders.”

“ ... too often, these acts of violence, are by youthful offenders with no value of consequence or accountability,” Sosebee wrote. “Based on the evidence gathered, the suspect’s intent was to get money from the victim in an attempted robbery. There is no evidence or information this was related to any political motive or affiliation.”

Dewane, the county prosecutor, said he opted to charge the teen as an adult due to the nature of the offense and his previous interactions with the court system.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

Rutgers will try to remain unbeaten at home when it plays host to Michigan State in a Big Ten game
Bombing in Israel
Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida
FILE - Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in...
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement, ending strike that began at midnight
Michigan launches nationwide talent recruitment effort to address stagnant population growth