Spirit Halloween holds party for Sparrow Hospital kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For a child an extended hospital stay can be more scary than Frankenstein or a werewolf.

Many of the kids who are staying at Sparrow Hospital got the chance to forget about being sick and enjoy the fun of Halloween.

Aileen Hansen who works with the children at Sparrow said she loves seeing the kid’s faces light up on a special day like this.

Hansen said, “The smiles that they have when they come through here are just incredible. we had a couple of gasps for the costumes they get to choose, so it is just really fun to bring that joy to the hospital.”

Chauncey Young and her son were enjoying being creative by painting pumpkins and masks at the party.

Young said, " It is hard seeing your kid sick and not doing well, so when I can come and do something like this it’s awesome.”

members of Spirit Halloween were on hand to bring children who were unable to attend the party a costume and goodies to their room.

with all the excitement and joy the smiles said it all as the kids were able to just be a kid for Halloween.

