Spartans look to snap losing streak at Rutgers

Michigan State University hopes to end its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Spartans travel to Rutgers.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Rutgers has a 4-2 record and is a five-point favorite and interim Michigan State coach Harlon Barnett says a win will turn the Spartans’ momentum around.

“I can see how we can win every game on our schedule if we can win this one,” Barnett said. “You can tell when it’s just talk, I think our players believe me and that’s how it’s always been.”

It’s been quite a month for the MSU players and coaches with the three straight losses and the absence of now-former head coach Mel Tucker. Freshman linebacker Jordan Hall has been a fixture so far this season, but the question remains: has the team been able to work toward its goals of winning on Saturdays despite all the off-field issues?

“It hasn’t been that much of an issue, to be honest,” Hall told News 10. “ You can’t harp on it you work on what’s next and what’s next is Rutgers.”

The Spartans face the Scarlet Knights at noon on the Big Ten Network.

