Advertise With Us

Spartan hockey preps for Air Force matchup

MSU’s Nicolas Muller was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week
Spartans start season with sweep.
Spartans start season with sweep.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 8th-ranked hockey team is off on its first road trip this week with two games at Air Force on Thursday and Friday nights.

On Wednesday, MSU’s Nicolas Muller was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week for his four points in the 5-2 and 4-2 wins over Lake Superior State this past weekend. MSU coach Adam Nightingale was asked if playing against a service academy such as Air Force is a special honor.

“I’ve never been, so I am super excited and so are our coaches,” Nightingale said of the matchup. “I’m anxious to go with our team out there and see another facet of our military and see how it all works so we are super excited to get an opportunity to play them.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

Both men’s and women’s soccer teams at Michigan State University are having solid seasons. The...
Solid starts for Spartan soccer
Michigan State Football
Spartans look to snap losing streak at Rutgers
PORTLAND LANSING SEXTON
Portland, Sexton meet for Game of the Week
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel