Spartan hockey preps for Air Force matchup

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s 8th-ranked hockey team is off on its first road trip this week with two games at Air Force on Thursday and Friday nights.

On Wednesday, MSU’s Nicolas Muller was named the Big Ten’s second star of the week for his four points in the 5-2 and 4-2 wins over Lake Superior State this past weekend. MSU coach Adam Nightingale was asked if playing against a service academy such as Air Force is a special honor.

“I’ve never been, so I am super excited and so are our coaches,” Nightingale said of the matchup. “I’m anxious to go with our team out there and see another facet of our military and see how it all works so we are super excited to get an opportunity to play them.”

