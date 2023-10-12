Sparrow, Lansing Radiology Associates offering free breast screenings at mobile clinics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have a chance to get a free breast cancer screening.

October is breast cancer awareness month. Sparrow and Lansing Radiology Associates are hosting a free mobile health clinic to give people a free breast cancer screening.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, screenings are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be held at Sparrow Radiology on E Grand River Ave in Lansing.

You can make an appointment by calling (517) 364-8178, visiting Sparrow’s website or walking in.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.