South Lansing Business Association cleans up S Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The South Lansing Business Association were out Wednesday afternoon teaming up to clean up.

The association was armed with trash bags, rakes and brooms. Anyone interested in making a difference was invited to work in the area of South Cedar Street from the I-96 overpass.

“We take pride in the south side of Lansing in keeping it clean, as well as promoting business opportunities within the city,” said Kevin Tenney, the president of the South Lansing Business Association.

To learn more about the association, they meet the fourth Wednesday of each month. Another clean up will take place in the spring.

