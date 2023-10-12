Advertise With Us

South Lansing Business Association cleans up S Cedar Street

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The South Lansing Business Association were out Wednesday afternoon teaming up to clean up.

The association was armed with trash bags, rakes and brooms. Anyone interested in making a difference was invited to work in the area of South Cedar Street from the I-96 overpass.

“We take pride in the south side of Lansing in keeping it clean, as well as promoting business opportunities within the city,” said Kevin Tenney, the president of the South Lansing Business Association.

To learn more about the association, they meet the fourth Wednesday of each month. Another clean up will take place in the spring.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

Those interested to know about bees can head to the Michigan State University (MSU) library’s...
‘Building a Buzz’ exhibit opens at MSU’s library
Champions of the Heart holding CPR, AED training classes in East Lansing
‘Building a Buzz’ exhibit opens at MSU’s library
(Pixabay)
Fairly dry Thursday ahead of weekend showers, and today’s top stories