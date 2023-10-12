Solid starts for Spartan soccer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both men’s and women’s soccer teams at Michigan State University are having solid seasons. The women have a 9-3-2 record and play at 25th-ranked Indiana on Thursday night.

On the men’s side, it was a 0-0 tie at Michigan Tuesday night and the Spartans are still unbeaten in 11 matches - six wins and five ties. They’ll have a tough one on Sunday at DeMartin Stadium, at 2 p.m. against Maryland.

MSU coach Damon Rensing was frustrated for getting a shutout at Michigan, the first scoreless tie in the history of the series, but not getting a victory either.

“It’s not the end of the world we started really good,” Rensing said. “I want the Rowdies to know we appreciate them coming out. It was a great crowd and I have to give our defense credit too because I have to give credit to our whole team as a defensive unit credit.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.