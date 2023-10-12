SB I-69 after exit 66 in Eaton County closed to due crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound I-69 after exit 66 is closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 12.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.