SB I-69 after exit 66 in Eaton County closed to due crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound I-69 after exit 66 is closed Thursday morning due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash at around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 12.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

