Preserved arm of Jesus’ cousin visits East Lansing church

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christians in Mid-Michigan were visited by an apostle of Jesus Christ — or at least by one particular part of an apostle.

Leaving Rome for the first time, the Arm of St. Jude Thaddeus continued its tour through the U.S. with a stop at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in East Lansing. The relic is thousands of years old, and travelled thousands of miles for Catholics across Mid-Michigan to gather and witness on Thursday.

“I am mightily impressed,” said Father Gordon Reigle, pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas. “It’s not every day in North America that you are visited by an apostle.”

St. Jude is widely known as one of the first followers of Jesus Christ, and as one of his cousins. His right arm, displayed in a metal casing in an upright position, as if delivering a blessing to onlookers, was removed and preserved centuries ago.

“You’re seeing the entire arm from the elbow up lifted in a blessing,” said Anthony Cherniawski, who came to see the relic at St. Thomas. “So to have an apostle even giving a blessing, even after death is very cool.”

From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., the arm sat, protected by a glass case, for visitors to touch with their prayer cards, rosaries, or other sentimental items. They would then move into a pew to pray.

As the patron saint of hopeless causes, people turn to St. Jude when they’re suffering an illness or facing a health issue like infertility. Others, like Cheryl Thorrez, came to strengthen their faith.

“It’s beyond words that you can really express,” she said. “To know that relic up there was actually with Jesus in his time when he was here on earth, I mean, it’s mind blowing.”

It’s a relic withstanding the test of time, representing the faith of Christians across the nation.

“This is a great tradition of honoring God’s holy ones,” Reigle said. “And so it’s a wonderful, amazing blessing for the community at large.”

St. Thomas Aquinas also held a mass on Thursday, in honor of the relic. The arm of St. Jude will also make stops in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

