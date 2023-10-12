Advertise With Us

Portland, Sexton meet for Game of the Week

Portland at Lansing Sexton will kick off at 6 p.m., not the traditional 7 p.m.
PORTLAND LANSING SEXTON
PORTLAND LANSING SEXTON(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is week eight for high school football and our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week finds a pair of 7-0 teams colliding

Portland has been dominant all season long and the Raiders have an 85-15 record in their last 100 games under veteran coach John Novara. But Sexton has been a big story this fall in Lansing and Novara is well aware of Sexton’s explosive offense.

“We saw them coming Johnel Davis does a great job with them, we snuck out a 21-20 win last year,” he said. “We know they are good they do a great job over there so it is going to become a heckuva football game.”

