Advertise With Us

New Cause for Endometriosis?

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- Endometriosis is a condition that happens when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus. Researchers don’t know exactly what causes the painful condition, but a new study is shedding light.

About one in every 10 women will experience a painful condition called Endometriosis during their reproductive years. It happens when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside of the uterus.

Latasha Murphy, MD, Gynecological Surgeon at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, says, “Since it’s not supposed to be there it creates a lot of inflammation, and inflammation ultimately leads to pain and scar the tissue.”

And that pain can be extreme.

Doctor Murphy says, “I would say cycle pain times a hundred. I mean it is extremely unbearable, the type of pain people with endometriosis endure.”

While scientists don’t know exactly what causes endometriosis, a recent study offers new clues. Researchers found that 64 percent of patients with endometriosis also tested positive for a common bacteria called fusobacterium, which typically lives in the mouth and gastro tract. Less than 10 percent of the participants without endometriosis tested positive for it.

Some other risk factors for endometriosis are: having a family history of the disease, being diagnosed with an immune system problem, having too much of the hormone estrogen, and undergoing abdominal surgery, such as a c-section. Retrograde menstrual flow is another likely cause.

“Some of that tissue flows out of the fallopian tubes into the pelvis.” Explains Doctor Murphy.

Helping you understand the risk factors that could be to blame for endometriosis.

Some ways to lower your risk of endometriosis include: being pregnant, breastfeeding, having your first period after age 14, and eating fruits, particularly citrus fruits.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor and Videographer.

Sources:

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/endometriosis

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.add1531

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/infection-with-this-bacteria-could-trigger-the-development-of-endometriosis/ar-AA1cBai0?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=325b6550b76f4e749eaf7b2431f26a3e&ei=101

https://www.womenshealth.gov/a-z-topics/endometriosis

https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/endometriosis)

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

Alzheimer’s Risk Factors
News 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Learning with Marlie: When Play Becomes Progress
Learning with Marlie: When Play Becomes Progress
News 10 at 5 p.m.
DBS for Stroke: Helping Survivors to Move Again