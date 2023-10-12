Advertise With Us

More Legal Problems For Miles Bridges

FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball...
FILE - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges moves upcourt during the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on March 28, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Bridges says he may be back in the NBA soon, returning to play for the Hornets. Bridges tells The Associated Press it has been a long process and he might be playing in March. Bridges attended Michigan State's home game against No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night, Feb. 21. Bridges has not played this season while under an NBA investigation. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout has legal issues to deal with once again. Bridges, under a one year contract with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, has allegedly violated a protective order according to authorities in North Carolina. Bridges has been on probation and missed last season. The Hornets say they are aware of the latest issues and are seeking more information.

