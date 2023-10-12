More Legal Problems For Miles Bridges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball standout has legal issues to deal with once again. Bridges, under a one year contract with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, has allegedly violated a protective order according to authorities in North Carolina. Bridges has been on probation and missed last season. The Hornets say they are aware of the latest issues and are seeking more information.

