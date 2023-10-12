Michigan’s 36th Christmas tree selected

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Halloween is right around the corner, but the state already has its eye set on Christmas—the 2023 state Christmas tree has been selected.

It is a 60-foot spruce tree from Onaway in northern lower Michigan. It’s the 13th tree selected from the lower peninsula.

Vic Ruppert and his family donated the tree in honor if his late wife.

The tree will be harvested Thursday, Oct. 26, and transported to the Capitol with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget’s Christmas tree crew.

The tree will arrive in at the Capitol on Oct. 28.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.