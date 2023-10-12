Advertise With Us

Michigan schools see improvements in attendance state-wide

By Marz Anderson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chronic absenteeism and attendance have been growing concerns in Michigan schools. The pandemic was a big factor in students returning to the classroom with attendance rates pre-COVID at 93% and absenteeism at around 19%.

During the 2021-22 school year, the absenteeism rate sat at 38% with attendance at 88%. Schools across Michigan saw improvements during the 2022-23 school year with absenteeism dropping to roughly 30% with attendance increasing to 90%.

Kristina Tokar and Jessica Benavides of the Lansing Public School District say COVID is still a challenge many schools face. However, the district has a health director offering services to parents and students to keep them healthy and in the classroom.

Tokar says the district offers students gas and CATA bus cards giving students more options on how and when to get to school. Benavides says the district checks attendance consistently to address concerns with parents when students show signs of trouble.

“I also think it’s just when people pull together great things happen and I think in the Lansing School District were just a community that we really believe in our kids and were all in. And so, when we put our minds to something that’s really going to be for the betterment of students. We all chip in and make sure students can get the best education they can,” said Benavides.

There are several schools throughout mid-Michigan that took on the challenge of improving attendance rates and fighting absenteeism. You can find detailed information on schools in your district here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits

Latest News

Nicole Battjes landed her helicopter on the Northwest High School baseball field to talk to...
Northwest High School alum visits school in helicopter to discuss career in aviation
The St. Johns City Commission approved a plan to turn park of the Wilson Center into apartments.
Wilson Center project in St. Johns moves forward
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
From land dispute, to war: MSU expert walks through the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Fatal crash generic image
Fatal car vs pedestrian causes delays on part of W. Grand River Ave in Ionia County
Shattering Stigmas: Focusing on Black Mental Health
Shattering Stigmas: Focusing on Black Mental Health