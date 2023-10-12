Michigan schools see improvements in attendance state-wide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chronic absenteeism and attendance have been growing concerns in Michigan schools. The pandemic was a big factor in students returning to the classroom with attendance rates pre-COVID at 93% and absenteeism at around 19%.

During the 2021-22 school year, the absenteeism rate sat at 38% with attendance at 88%. Schools across Michigan saw improvements during the 2022-23 school year with absenteeism dropping to roughly 30% with attendance increasing to 90%.

Kristina Tokar and Jessica Benavides of the Lansing Public School District say COVID is still a challenge many schools face. However, the district has a health director offering services to parents and students to keep them healthy and in the classroom.

Tokar says the district offers students gas and CATA bus cards giving students more options on how and when to get to school. Benavides says the district checks attendance consistently to address concerns with parents when students show signs of trouble.

“I also think it’s just when people pull together great things happen and I think in the Lansing School District were just a community that we really believe in our kids and were all in. And so, when we put our minds to something that’s really going to be for the betterment of students. We all chip in and make sure students can get the best education they can,” said Benavides.

There are several schools throughout mid-Michigan that took on the challenge of improving attendance rates and fighting absenteeism. You can find detailed information on schools in your district here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.