Major road in Lansing shut down as crews respond to structure fire

By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in Lansing that is impacting traffic early Thursday morning. Larch Street is currently shut down between Oakland Avenue and Cesar Chavez Avenue as crews work to put out the flames.

Our News 10 crew is on the scene, live updates will be provided throughout the morning on News 10 Today which airs from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

A lot of smoke can be seen in the area and the Lansing Police Department is on scene to help with blocking traffic.

This is a developing story, stay with News 10 for the latest.

