Advertise With Us

Lions set to roar into Tampa

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 4-1 Detroit Lions are off to Tampa this Sunday to face the Buccaneers with kick-off at 4:25 p.m.

The Lions had no problem again last week with a 42-24 victory at Ford Field against the still winless Carolina Panthers.

The Lions have a commanding lead already in the tepid NFC North division. Coach Dan Campbell whose team has a 15-3 record in the last 18 games, says he has character guys on his roster.

“We’re looking for guys who are good with their teammates,” Campbell said. “That’s what I’m looking for here - guys who will fight for their teammates and those are the guys I feel we have here.”

Read next: Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old murder suspect fatally shot Lansing man after asking for $1, court documents say
HOV lanes approved to be on Michigan highways
MSU to offer tuition-free program to Michigan residents
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation allowing retired teachers, public school staff to return to work while receiving retirement benefits
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

Latest News

Spartans start season with sweep.
Spartan hockey preps for Air Force matchup
Both men’s and women’s soccer teams at Michigan State University are having solid seasons. The...
Solid starts for Spartan soccer
Michigan State Football
Spartans look to snap losing streak at Rutgers
Michigan State University hopes to end its three-game losing streak Saturday when the Spartans...
Spartans look to snap losing streak at Rutgers