Lions set to roar into Tampa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 4-1 Detroit Lions are off to Tampa this Sunday to face the Buccaneers with kick-off at 4:25 p.m.

The Lions had no problem again last week with a 42-24 victory at Ford Field against the still winless Carolina Panthers.

The Lions have a commanding lead already in the tepid NFC North division. Coach Dan Campbell whose team has a 15-3 record in the last 18 games, says he has character guys on his roster.

“We’re looking for guys who are good with their teammates,” Campbell said. “That’s what I’m looking for here - guys who will fight for their teammates and those are the guys I feel we have here.”

