Lions Rookies Struggling With Injuries

Panthers QB Bryce Young threw three touchdowns and two interceptions on Sunday against the Lions.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least three key rookies on the Detroit Lions’ team missed practice Thursday because of injury issues, the latest being tight end Sam LaPorta. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been out all week as has defensive back Brian Branch. Whether they play at Tampa Bay Sunday or not remains to be seen. Veteran receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last Sunday’s win over Carolina with an injury but he is expected to play in Florida.

