Lions Rookies Struggling With Injuries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least three key rookies on the Detroit Lions’ team missed practice Thursday because of injury issues, the latest being tight end Sam LaPorta. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been out all week as has defensive back Brian Branch. Whether they play at Tampa Bay Sunday or not remains to be seen. Veteran receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown missed last Sunday’s win over Carolina with an injury but he is expected to play in Florida.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.