At Least One Area Unbeaten Team After Friday Games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of the three Lansing area unbeaten high school football teams, the number will reduce to two and possibly one by the end of play Friday night. Portland is at Lansing Sexton at 6pm Friday, both are 7-0, so one of them absorbs a first loss. Mason is at Walled Lake Western and they both are ranked 1-2 in the Associated Press division three poll this week, both 7-0. Among other area teams, East Lansing is red hot with five straight wins and is expected to have little trouble at home Friday night against Holt. Grand Ledge is also at home with two losses and does not expect any trouble from winless Okemos. All highlights and scores of the key games to air at 11:15pm on WILX TV on the Friday Night Frenzy.

