From land dispute, to war: MSU expert walks through the origins of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Israeli-Palestinian conflict came to a violent head on Oct. 6, but the tension between the two territories has been building for almost a century.

Michigan State University Professor of Global Studies, Dr. Russell Lucas, said this most recent round of fighting between the Israeli military and the Palestinian military group Hamas has taken the most casualties, but the conflict is as complicated as it is longstanding.

“I think the biggest thing is that this is a conflict with about 100 years of history to it, and it’s incredibly complex,” he said.

The Gaza Strip is at the center of the dispute, a location most Americans have heard of by now, as news of the war spreads. It’s a portion of land that’s home to millions of people, most of them Palestinian refugees, or the descendants of those refugees, who fled to Gaza following the 1948 war that established the state of Israel.

“The Gaza Strip is about one quarter the size of Ingham County, Michigan,” Lucas said. “With seven times the population size of Ingham County.”

After being taken under Israeli control for nearly 40 years, the strip soon became part of Palestinian territory in 2005, with the military group Hamas taking full control of the strip in 2007. A tension growing over time that Lucas said was made stronger with an attempt by the U.S. to strike a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, an ally of the Palestinians.

“Many of the Palestinians, regardless of whether they support the PLO, or Hamas, or don’t support any group, feel neglected and left out of this process,” Lucas said.

U.S. lawmakers like Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing) have begun working to bring Americans in hostage overseas back home. With the congresswoman announcing in a virtual press conference Wednesday, “We’re working with the hostage rescue group at the state department, and again are willing to help anybody who’s got a connection there and looking for help.”

An organization local to East Lansing, called the Peace Education Center, has been advocating for an end to violence, and for Palestinian freedom. Although, the group has expressed its condemnation of the attack by Hamas, saying its military group is not a fair representation of the Palestinian people.

“The process we get into is, there’s violence on one side, there’s a response on the other,” said Peace Education Center Board Co-chair Nelson Brown. “And that makes it very difficult to try to resolve the problem, because there’s so much hatred and antagonism going on.”

As the war continues, reinforcements from the U.S. make their way overseas to supply the Israeli Army.

