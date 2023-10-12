Jackson County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying larceny suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Do you recognize the person in these photos? If so, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office could use your help.

The person below is allegedly involved in several larcenies on the 1100 block of Norvell Rd. in Grass Lake Township.

A grey minivan and/or a Honda Odyssey were used in the thefts.

Deputies say tools were stolen.

If you know this person, you can call Detective Ebersole at 517-768-7932.

Jackson Co. theft suspect (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

