Getting more teachers into Michigan classrooms

Mitch Lutzke taught for more than 30 years in Williamston. He planned on staying involved with the district once he retired but he didn’t want to risk losing his pension.

A barrier for many teachers, including Michael Corliss.

”There were over 100 kids depending on me, but I absolutely could not enter the building could not buy props and costumes could not even conduct an online rehearsal at the risk of losing my entire retirement. that was simply a risk I wouldn’t take,” said Corliss.

Michael Corliss taught for 28 years at Livonia schools working as an English and Language studies teacher and the drama director. When he retired in 2022, the school wouldn’t allow him inside the building until his waiting period was up.

A new bipartisan bill signed into law Tuesday by Governor Whitmer makes sure Corliss and other teachers no longer have to worry about losing their retirement income.

”It’s definitely a step in the right direction, but definitely more needs to be done,” said Corliss.Retirees now only have to wait 6 months before returning to the classroom instead of 9 months. And the law increased the yearly salary cap to $15,000 dollars.

Robert McCann works with K-12 Alliance and advocates for retired teachers.”In the next couple to three years, we gotta make sure we’re doing whatever we can to have qualified educators in our school buildings. However, we can make that happen,” said K-12 Alliance Executive Director Robert McCann.

Lutze hopes this law will help address the teacher shortage in the short term.

“If you really have a crisis, then you need to get rid of the barriers and get people who want to be in school back in school to help the kids, learn and help on the building,” said Lutze.

