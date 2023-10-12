First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mostly cloudy skies across the area today with scattered rain showers. High temperatures today are expected to be in the mid 50s. The chance of rain will increase tonight with an area of low pressure approaching the Great Lakes region. Plan on rain for the high school football games this evening and keep an eye on the radar on the First Alert Weather app with the small chance of a stray thunderstorm making it to the area. Temperatures this evening will be near 50º with overnight lows dropping back to the mid 40s.

First Alert: Tonight into Saturday low pressure passing south of Michigan will bring the potential of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Rainfall of an inch or more will be possible tonight into Saturday. Widespread flooding is not expected, but standing water in poor drainage areas will be possible. The storm will also bring wind gusts of 30+ MPH at times.

Behind the storm system Sunday we remain mostly cloudy with the chance of a few scattered rain showers. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will only be near 50º. Overnight lows this weekend will be near 40º. Monday is expected to be a mostly cloudy day with just the small chance of a passing shower or two. Partly cloudy skies will try to return for Tuesday. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday top out in the low 50s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 13, 2023

Average High: 62º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1899

Lansing Record Low: 16° 1874

Jackson Record High: 84º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 25º 1987

