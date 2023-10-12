Advertise With Us

Fairly dry Thursday ahead of weekend showers, and today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are going to see a fairly dry day today before some rain returns heading into tomorrow. Grab your umbrella! First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the wet and dreary conditions over the weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni shares a preview of the top stories in our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 42º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957

